Robert Bocher
1947
Robert L. Bocher, known affectionately as Bob to his friends and family, passed away peacefully.
Interment is at Memory Gardens Memorial Park in McAlester, Oklahoma.
Bob was born on October 28, 1947, in McAlester, Oklahoma to Andrew Lawerence Bocher and Madlyn A. (Mathis) Bocher. Bob was a cherished only child who...
Obituary
Martha Coffey
1936 - 2025
Martha Ann (Adams) Coffey, 88 of Kiowa died Saturday March 15, 2025 in McAlester. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Bishop Chapel of Memories officiated by Mr. Wade Daniel. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery, McAlester. Pallbearers will be Lance Hess, Mike...
Obituary
George Lampton
1932 - 2025
George H. Lampton, 92, of McAlester, passed away Sunday, March 9, at his home. Graveside funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, with Rev. D. Scott Vandenheuvel officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
George H....
Obituary
Paul Giaudrone
1945 - 2025
Paul Steven Giaudrone, 79 of McAlester died Monday March 10, 2025, at his residence.
The family will greet friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Bishop Funeral Service and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Association, 2000 Duke St., Suite 300, Alexandria, VA...
Obituary
Shawn Calaway
1977 - 2025
Shawn Patrick Calaway, 47, of McAlester, passed away Thursday, March 6, at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 15 at 2pm at First United Methodist Church in McAlester.Shawn Patrick Calaway was born on April 7, 1977, in Oklahoma City, the son of Norman Hardy Calaway and...
Obituary
James McFarland
1962 - 2025
James Lloyd "Jimmy" McFarland, 62 of Bugtussle, died peacefully at home on March 6, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his daughter's home in Bugtussle at 12:00 pm. (Noon) on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Bishop Funeral Service and...
Obituary
Thomas Lovett
1943 - 2025
Thomas Howard Lovett, known affectionately as Tommy to his friends and family, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
A viewing will be 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bishop Funeral Service and Crematory on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
A graveside service will be held privately for...
Death Notice
