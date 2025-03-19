Featured

Latest Obituaries

Bob Bob L. Bocher Bob Bob L. Bocher

Robert Bocher

1947

Robert L. Bocher, known affectionately as Bob to his friends and family, passed away peacefully.
Interment is at Memory Gardens Memorial Park in McAlester, Oklahoma.
Bob was born on October 28, 1947, in McAlester, Oklahoma to Andrew Lawerence Bocher and Madlyn A. (Mathis) Bocher. Bob was a cherished only child who...

Martha Ann Coffey Martha Ann Coffey

Martha Coffey

1936 - 2025

Martha Ann (Adams) Coffey, 88 of Kiowa died Saturday March 15, 2025 in McAlester. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Bishop Chapel of Memories officiated by Mr. Wade Daniel. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery, McAlester. Pallbearers will be Lance Hess, Mike...

B L Cozad B L Cozad

B L Cozad

1936 - 2025

B. L. Cozad, 89, of High Hill, passed away Saturday, March 15. Graveside funeral services are set for Wednesday, March 19, at the Bache-Red Oak Cemetery in Bache. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home.

Carole Ann Moore Carole Ann Moore

Carole Moore

1940 - 2025

Carole Ann "Granny" Moore, 84, of Tannehill, wife of Eldon Moore, passed away Sunday, March 16, in McAlester. Private family services are set for a later date.

George H. Lampton George H. Lampton

George Lampton

1932 - 2025

George H. Lampton, 92, of McAlester, passed away Sunday, March 9, at his home. Graveside funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, with Rev. D. Scott Vandenheuvel officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
George H....

Paul Steven Giaudrone Paul Steven Giaudrone

Paul Giaudrone

1945 - 2025

Paul Steven Giaudrone, 79 of McAlester died Monday March 10, 2025, at his residence.
The family will greet friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Bishop Funeral Service and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Association, 2000 Duke St., Suite 300, Alexandria, VA...

Shawn Patrick Calaway Shawn Patrick Calaway

Shawn Calaway

1977 - 2025

Shawn Patrick Calaway, 47, of McAlester, passed away Thursday, March 6, at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 15 at 2pm at First United Methodist Church in McAlester.Shawn Patrick Calaway was born on April 7, 1977, in Oklahoma City, the son of Norman Hardy Calaway and...

Jimmy Jimmy Lloyd McFarland Jimmy Jimmy Lloyd McFarland

James McFarland

1962 - 2025

James Lloyd "Jimmy" McFarland, 62 of Bugtussle, died peacefully at home on March 6, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his daughter's home in Bugtussle at 12:00 pm. (Noon) on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Bishop Funeral Service and...

Death Notices

Jayne Marie Wilmoth Jayne Marie Wilmoth

Jayne Wilmoth

1949 - 2025

Jayne Marie Wilmoth, 75 yrs formally of Wilburton,OK passed on 3/19/25 in Antlers,Ok Memorial Service , Monday, 3/31/25 at 2 pm Waldrop Chapel, Wilburton, Ok Service by Waldrop Funeral Home, Wilburton, Ok

Thomas Howard Lovett Thomas Howard Lovett

Thomas Lovett

1943 - 2025

Thomas Howard Lovett, known affectionately as Tommy to his friends and family, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
A viewing will be 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bishop Funeral Service and Crematory on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
A graveside service will be held privately for...

Pete Lavon Schofield Pete Lavon Schofield

Pete Schofield

1939 - 2025

Pete Lavon Schofield, 85, passed away Feb 7, 2025, in Tulsa, OK.
Memorial service for Lavon will be held on April 5, 2025, at 2:00 PM in the Burckhalter-Highsmith Chapel, Vinita, OK.

Raymond Henderson, Sr. Raymond Henderson, Sr.

Raymond Henderson, Sr.

1955 - 2025

Raymond V. Henderson, Jr. 69 of McAlester died March 4, 20025. Viewing will be 6:00 pm-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 14. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 15 at Bishop Chapel of Memories.

Jerry Don Mullins Sr. Jerry Don Mullins Sr.

Jerry Mullins Sr.

1953 - 2025

Died Tuesday at OSU Medical Center.
Services Saturday March 1, 2025 at 9 am Blocker Baptist Church.

Beverly E. Holsten Beverly E. Holsten

Beverly Holsten

1943

Beverly E. Holsten, 81 yr of Wilburton, Ok passed on Tuesday, 2-28-25 Services Saturday at 2 pm at the Waldrop Funeral Chapel , Services are under direction of waldrop Funeral Home of Wilburton, Ok

Dorothy Jean Smith Dorothy Jean Smith

Dorothy Smith

1942 - 2025

Dorothy Jean Webb Smith born May 3, 1942 went to be with the Lord February 12, 2025.

Sharon Kaye Aaron Sharon Kaye Aaron

Sharon Aaron

1945 - 2025

Sharon Kaye Aaron, 79 yr of Wilburton, Ok passed on 2-10-25 in Tulsa, Ok. Services Friday, 2-14-25 at 2pm Bowers Baptist Church with burial at Centerpoint Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Waldrop Funeral Home, Wilburton,Ok

